Nigerians in America count on Congress to save them from Trump
Ahead of a Donald Trump presidency in the United States in January 2017, Nigerians living in America have vowed to stay, saying they are not afraid of the deportation threats made by the president-elect during his campaigns. Their faith is built on the fact that the immigration policy of the US cannot be changed without…
