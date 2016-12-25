Nigerians support use of recovered funds in financing 2017 budget
Some Nigerians on Sunday expressed their support for the plan by President Muhammadu Buhari to use the recovered looted funds to finance the 2017 budget. The people gave their backing in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari last week presented the 2017 Appropriation Bill before the joint session of the National Assembly…
