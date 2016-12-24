Nigeria’s economy ‘ll witness upturn in 2017 says Lagos lawmaker

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Segun Olulade, says he is optimistic of a burgeoning economy early 2017 just as President Muhammadu Buhari had assured Nigerians of an end to economic contraction in the new year.

Olulade, the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health Services, said in line with God’s plan through His various prophets, 2017 would usher in a period of economic buoyancy and new lease of life for the country.

“The current economic downturn in the country no doubts is biting hard, but I believe that as we transit to the new year and with what the administration has so far put in place the country will witness a turnaround,” he said on Saturday.

According to him, the country will move out of the current recession into economic prosperity for the good of all.

Olulade (APC-Epe II) urged Nigerians to approach the new year with hope and excitement for national prosperity and new lease of life for all.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has lauded the rice cultivation initiative of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode which had bran rought cheap and affordable rice into the state.

The brand known as “Lake rice”is currently on sale across the state with a price tag of N12, 000.

Olulade believed that the intervention would help force down prices of food items in the state and also ensure food security in line with the food sufficiency policy of the Federal Government.

“Gov. Ambode has showed commitment to ensuring food security in the state. Such initiative of making the rice available and affordable for every Lagosian is quite timely and it is masses-oriented.

“This gesture will afford the people the opportunity to have a memorable and joyous Christmas with the slash in the price.

“With this Lake Rice in place and at N12,000 per 50kg bag and N6,000 for 25kg bag, Lagosians can choose the one that will be suitable and affordable.”

