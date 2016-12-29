Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s festival calendar to be released in 2017 – Lai Mohammed – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


WorldStage

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria's festival calendar to be released in 2017 – Lai Mohammed
The Nation Newspaper
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said on Thursday the Federal Government would in the new year release a calendar of festivals across the country. Mohammed made this known in Offa, Kwara State at the 2016 Edition of the …
Nigeria: FG to make key festivals attractive to domestic, foreign tourists – MinisterWorldStage

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.