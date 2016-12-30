Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s Newest Media Girl Jaaruma is Giving Away N1,000,000 & Mac Cosmetics to Celebrate One Year on YouTube

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Dear Friends, as Northerners always win Jaaruma Empire Giveaways, this Giveaway is ONLY for Nigerians from the East, West and South of Nigeria. To be eligible, you have to subscribe on YouTube and follow @Jaaruma_Empire on Instagram and on Twitter however, all Jaaruma Empire giveaways are only on Twitter. Happy Holidays People. Love @Jaaruma_Empire ______________________________________________________________ […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.