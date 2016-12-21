Nigeria’s state-oil firm, NNPC, lost N418.97 billion in 21 months – Report

Nigeria’s crude oil production dropped by about 27.2 per cent between January 2015 and September 2016.

The post Nigeria’s state-oil firm, NNPC, lost N418.97 billion in 21 months – Report appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

