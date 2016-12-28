Pages Navigation Menu

NIM backs FG's planned reward for whistle-blowers

The Punch

NIM backs FG's planned reward for whistle-blowers
The Punch
The Nigerian Institute of Management has expressed its support for the five per cent reward promised by the Federal Government to anyone who exposes fraud and other related crimes in the public and private sectors. The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi …
