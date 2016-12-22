NIMASA shuts 3 port facilities over security – Vanguard
|
P.M. News
|
NIMASA shuts 3 port facilities over security
Vanguard
LAGOS—THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, yesterday, shut three facilities for non-compliance with Ship and Port Facility Security, ISPS, code. The facilities are Heyden Petroleum Jetty, Ijora; Waziri Jetty, Dockyard Road, …
