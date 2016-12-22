Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NIMASA shuts 3 port facilities over security – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


P.M. News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
NIMASA shuts 3 port facilities over security
Vanguard
LAGOS—THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, yesterday, shut three facilities for non-compliance with Ship and Port Facility Security, ISPS, code. The facilities are Heyden Petroleum Jetty, Ijora; Waziri Jetty, Dockyard Road, …
NIMASA shuts down 3 facilitiesP.M. News (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.