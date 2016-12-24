Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nine questions for football in 2017: Will anyone stop Chelsea and where next for Wayne Rooney? – The Independent

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


The Independent

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nine questions for football in 2017: Will anyone stop Chelsea and where next for Wayne Rooney?
The Independent
Also, can European football hold off the lure of China's mega money? Will Arsène Wenger call time on his reign in north London? Jack Pitt-Brooke · @jackpittbrooke; 43 seconds ago. Click to follow. The Independent Online. chelsea.jpg Chelsea have been
Cox: Chelsea's 1-0 wins hallmark of a championESPN FC (blog)
Premier League: 10 things to look out for in Boxing Day and festive fixturesThe Guardian (blog)
Swansea City v West Ham United: Team news, kick-off time, odds and stats for the Premier League clashDaily Mail
Irish Times –Irish Independent –Daily Star –Bleacher Report
all 582 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.