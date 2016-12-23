NIPEP, SEPIP Projects Imperative For Educational Development-Minister

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has said the Nigeria Partnership For Education Project (NIPEP) and State Education Programme Investment Project (SEPIP) will play an integral roles in repositioning the Nigerian Educational System.

He said this during the Joint National Project Steering Committee Meeting of SEPIP and NIPEP, held recently at the federal Ministry of Education, Abuja.

Adamu who was represented by Minister of state for education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah said the ministry is happy with the report of the independent verification consultants in the five NIPEP states which include, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and the three SEPIP states-Anambra, Bauchi and Ekiti respectively.

According to him, “In a bid to increase access to basic education for out-of –school children in NIPEP states, 14,850 pupils out of the targeted 33,000 for the year 2015 were given scholarships. And 6,996 girls benefitted from the scheme in Kano while 7,856 girls were beneficiaries in Katsina state.”

Commenting on SEPIP states, the Minister said the impact is coming drastically. According to him, “The result of WAEC and NECO have shown tremendous improvement for Ekiti state, where having 5 credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics, rose from 23% in 2012 to 34% in 2014 and to 42% in 2016 in WAEC results.

“Bauchi state has moved up in their position in the WAEC examination from 36th position in 2014 to 31st in 2015,” he added.

Speaking during the meeting, Deputy Executive Secretary Service, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Yakubu Gambo appreciated the ministry for the coordinating ability and assured that UBEC will not relent to provide the necessary efforts to ensure success in the system.

