NIPOST demands compliance with Stamp Duty Act

NIGERIAN Poster Services, NIPOST, in Nasarawa State has called on Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, in the state to ensure full compliance with the Stamp Duty Act which is about to be enforced nationwide. Area Post Manager in charge of Nasarawa territory, Mr. Alex Bature gave the charge during a sensitisation rally across the general […]

The post NIPOST demands compliance with Stamp Duty Act appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

