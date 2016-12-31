NIPSS alumni commend Buhari, army over Sambisa forest triumph

Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru have commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army for what they call ‘the historic feet in liberating and capturing Sambisa forest from the clutches of the terrorist Boko Haram.

Though a release signed by Lawrence Onoja and president of the Association, and Issa Aremu, its secretary general, sent to BusinessDay, AANI said “it salutes the unity of purpose among all the security agencies namely the Nigerian army, Airforce, DSS, DIA and the police as well as members of Civilian Joint Task Force, in the combat against Boko Haram, which has just led to the sacking of Sambisa forest enclave.”

AANI said the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, which finally led to the crushing of the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at “Camp Zero,” deep within the heart of Sambisa forest was an anti-climax of series of feet recorded by Nigerian Army as directed by the commander in chief.

After the feat, the group urged the Federal Government to address the ideological and material underpinnings of Boko Haram menace.

It also pledge to partner with government on de-radicalization of the terrorists through its abundant research papers on the critical issue of religious insurgency and material empowerment of the mass of unemployed youths..

“As government is winning the war against terrorism, the Ministry of Interior must urgently and proactively intervene in preventing and apprehending the increasing cases of avoidable communal conflicts as the recent Agatu crisis, Southern Kaduna conflicts and Niger Delta militancy had shown.

“We must invest on intelligence to detect on time issues that can lead to bloodletting among peoples in a diverse society. Again AANI commends the prompt intervention of the Federal government in managing these conflicts but noted that prevention is more beneficial,” the group

AANI also calls on all Nigerians to rally around the federal government with same unity of purpose to combat corruption and revive national economy for prosperity of all Nigerians.

