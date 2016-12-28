NJC clears Lagos judge of judicial misconduct
Justice Iyabo Oladunni Kasali, a Lagos high court judge, has been cleared of an allegation of judicial misconduct by the National Judicial Council (NJC). The NJC also dismissed a petition written against her over alleged perversion of justice by a lawyer, Evans Azuike. Azuike had in the petition dated May 24, 2016, written to the […]
