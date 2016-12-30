Pages Navigation Menu

Nnamani hails Gov. Ugwuanyi, says he has brought change

Former Senate president, Dr. Ken Nnamani, has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for inspiring a new sense of pride in the state through the rapid development programmes he carried out since his inauguration. Nnamani, in hailing the governor, noted that his achievements are spectacular bearing in mind the severe economic difficulty Nigeria is […]

The post Nnamani hails Gov. Ugwuanyi, says he has brought change appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

