NNPC gets best website award
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has emerged winner of the 2016 Phillips Consulting/WebJurists award for best website and overall social media use among federal parastatals in Nigeria. The Group General Manager of Public Affairs Division of NNPC, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday. It said the honour was jointly awarded by Web-Jurists, a website rating outfit and Phillips Consulting, a renowned business and management consulting company.
