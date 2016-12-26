NNPC vows to find lasting peace in Niger Delta
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Sunday vowed to continue to find sustainable solution to the challenge posed by insurgency in the Niger Delta. The NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, said this in a statement issued in Abuja. “The Corporation has created security management platforms that would enable…
