Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NNPC vows to find lasting peace in Niger Delta

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Sunday vowed to continue to find sustainable solution to the challenge posed by insurgency in the Niger Delta. The NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, said this in a statement issued in Abuja. “The Corporation has created security management platforms that would enable…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NNPC vows to find lasting peace in Niger Delta appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.