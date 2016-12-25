NNPC vows to find lasting peace in Niger Delta

T he News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Sunday vowed to continue to find sustainable solution to the challenge posed by insurgency in the Niger Delta. The NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, said this in a statement issued in Abuja. “The Corporation has created security management platforms that would enable it identify and evaluate risks, develop and superintend implementation of investigations.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

