Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No APC chieftain killed in Taraba – Police

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

police

The Taraba State Police Command on Friday said no All Progressives Congress chieftain was killed in the state by miscreants. The news of the killing was said to be contained in the news flash of a private television station on Friday. The police spokesman in the state, Mr David Misal, told the News Agency of […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

No APC chieftain killed in Taraba – Police

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.