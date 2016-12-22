No evidence of plastic rice in Nigeria- Minister

Following the uncovering and seizure of several bags of the much dreaded plastic rice by the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Nigeria Customs Service, (NCS), yesterday, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Thursday, disclosed that Preliminary test results reveal there is no evidence backing claims that there were plastic rice in Lagos.

Recall that the Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’, Ikeja; Comptroller Haruna Mamudu said the unit seized no fewer than 102 bags of the plastic rice at a warehouse in Ikeja, Lagos.

Mamudu said, bags of plastic which has been packaged for sale during the yuletide were to be evacuated before operatives of the swooped on the managers of the warehouse.

According to Mamudu, the imported rice, which was branded as ‘best tomato’, had no manufacture, expiry date and NAFDAC registration number.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, the Minister said

I have just been briefed by DG @NafdacAgency on Plastic Rice reports. Preliminary test results reveal there is no evidence backing claims /1 pic.twitter.com/Ezgo018fnj — Prof. Isaac Adewole (@IsaacFAdewole) December 22, 2016

Tests conducted; floating – negative, cooking – normal, odour normal, color – off white rice grains, moisture – 13.0, pre-ashing – normal /2 — Prof. Isaac Adewole (@IsaacFAdewole) December 22, 2016

.@nafdacagency will release detailed findings to public as soon as it concludes investigations. We urge all Nigerians to remain calm for now — Prof. Isaac Adewole (@IsaacFAdewole) December 22, 2016

The post No evidence of plastic rice in Nigeria- Minister appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

