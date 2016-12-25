Pages Navigation Menu

No life lost in Nigerian Breweries fire incident

The management of the Nigerian Breweries Plc has said  fire outbreak which engulfed the factory section of its premises in Iganmu area of Lagos State did not claim any life. The company, in a statement issued on Sunday by its Corporate Affairs Adviser, Mr Kufre Ekanem, said also said there were no injuries or fatalities arising from the fire, excerpt for empty bottles, plastic crates and some sections of the bottle holding bay which were gutted by the fire. “There was a fire outbreak today at the empty bottle compound of the Lagos plant of Nigerian Breweries Plc in Iganmu, Lagos.

