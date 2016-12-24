No More Recession? Governor Okorocha Buys 25 Prado Jeeps and 2 Land Cruisers For Imo Lawmakers
Despite the hardship in Nigeria and his inability to pay state workers, Governor Rochas Okorocha has presented 25 Prado Jeeps and 2 Land cruisers to the Speaker and members of the Imo State House of Assembly. See more photo below;
The post No More Recession? Governor Okorocha Buys 25 Prado Jeeps and 2 Land Cruisers For Imo Lawmakers appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG