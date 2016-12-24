Pages Navigation Menu

No More Recession? Governor Okorocha Buys 25 Prado Jeeps and 2 Land Cruisers For Imo Lawmakers

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Politics

Despite the hardship in Nigeria and his inability to pay state workers, Governor Rochas Okorocha has presented 25 Prado Jeeps and 2 Land cruisers to the Speaker and members of the Imo State House of Assembly. See more photo below;okorocha-buys-25-prado-jeeps-and-2-land-cruisers-for-imo-lawmakers-1

