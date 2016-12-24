No More Recession? Governor Okorocha Buys 25 Prado Jeeps and 2 Land Cruisers For Imo Lawmakers

Despite the hardship in Nigeria and his inability to pay state workers, Governor Rochas Okorocha has presented 25 Prado Jeeps and 2 Land cruisers to the Speaker and members of the Imo State House of Assembly. See more photo below; Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

