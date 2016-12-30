Pages Navigation Menu

No pending appeal on 3 executed inmates— Edo Govt – Vanguard

Vanguard

No pending appeal on 3 executed inmates— Edo Govt
Vanguard
BENIN CITY—THE Edo State Government yesterday described as untrue claim by the Legal Defence and Assistance Project, LEDAP, that there was a pending case before the Appeal Court in Lagos by the three death row inmates executed last week by …
