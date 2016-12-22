No plastic rice in Nigeria – Health Minister, Adewole
Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole has faulted the report that plastic rice has flooded the Nigerian market. According to the minister, there was no evidence to back those claims. Few days back, the Federal Operations Unit, Ikeja, of the Nigeria Customs Service announced that it had intercepted 102 bags of plastic rice branded “Beat […]
No plastic rice in Nigeria – Health Minister, Adewole
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG