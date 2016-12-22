Pages Navigation Menu

No plastic rice in Nigeria – Health Minister, Adewole

isaac_adewole

Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole has faulted the report that plastic rice has flooded the Nigerian market. According to the minister, there was no evidence to back those claims. Few days back, the Federal Operations Unit, Ikeja, of the Nigeria Customs Service announced that it had intercepted 102 bags of plastic rice branded “Beat […]

