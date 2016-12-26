No power can bring me down because I am rooted in God – Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that no power can bring him down because he is solidly and comfortably rooted in God.

Governor Wike spoke at the Rivers State Headquarters of Living Faith Church in Port Harcourt during a Special Christmas Church Service on Sunday .

He was accompanied to the Christmas Church Service by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike and their children.

The governor said that Rivers State will continue to overcome trials and oppressive tendencies because of God’s grace.

According to him, while other states are battling with economic downturn, Rivers State is operating a Jesus economy, which entails Divine provsion and sustenance.

“If God be for us, nobody can be against us. We have had turbulent times, but we have always come out victorious.

“This state is a Christian State. Therefore, we shall continue to collaborate with the Church”, the governor said.

He informed that the State Government will support schools owned by Churches with grants. He added that the ongoing construction of the State Ecumenical Centre will be completed by May, 2017.

He noted that the Church stood by him right from the campaign period till date,a when he is transforming the state.

The governor called on the Church to continue praying for his administration for God’s protection and wisdom.

In his sermon, Resident Pastor of Living Faith Church, Rivers State Headquarters, Pastor Peter Ogbondemin said that Christmas is relevant because Jesus Christ came to restore Divine presence to man.

Highpoint of the Christmas Celebration was the Special Prayers for Governor Wike and Rivers State by the congregation.

The post No power can bring me down because I am rooted in God – Governor Wike appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

