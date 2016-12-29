Pages Navigation Menu

No provision for new minimum wage in 2017 budget, as NLC, NUTGTWN react – Vanguard

No provision for new minimum wage in 2017 budget, as NLC, NUTGTWN react
INDICATIONS have emerged that the clamour for upward review of new national minimum wage by organized labour, may be long in coming, as there is no provision for it in the Federal budget proposal now before the National Assembly. Labour movement …
