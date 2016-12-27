No robbery occurred at Calabar Christmas village – Cross River govt.

The government of Cross River has denied reports in many national dailies that singer Kiss Daniel was robbed at the Calabar Christmas village. In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the state governor, Mr. Christian Ita, the government said the report was concocted and done with the aim of embarrassing it. […]

This post No robbery occurred at Calabar Christmas village – Cross River govt. appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

