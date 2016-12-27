Pages Navigation Menu

No Trump meeting with Republic of Congo president – Trump spokeswoman – Channel NewsAsia

Posted on Dec 27, 2016


No Trump meeting with Republic of Congo president – Trump spokeswoman
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has no meeting planned with Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou, a Trump spokeswoman said on Tuesday. Posted 28 Dec 2016 01:35. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a USA Thank You Tour …
Donald Trump's first meeting with an African president will be with a “repugnant” strongmanQuartz
Sassou N'Guesso to Meet U.S. President-Elect TrumpAllAfrica.com
Trump's first African meeting is over Libya with Congo's Sassou Nguessoafricanews
