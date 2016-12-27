No Trump meeting with Republic of Congo president – Trump spokeswoman – Channel NewsAsia
|
Channel NewsAsia
|
No Trump meeting with Republic of Congo president – Trump spokeswoman
Channel NewsAsia
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has no meeting planned with Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou, a Trump spokeswoman said on Tuesday. Posted 28 Dec 2016 01:35. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a USA Thank You Tour …
Donald Trump's first meeting with an African president will be with a “repugnant” strongman
Sassou N'Guesso to Meet U.S. President-Elect Trump
Trump's first African meeting is over Libya with Congo's Sassou Nguesso
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG