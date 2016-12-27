“NO WAY!”: Trump Replies Obama’s Statement that He Could have Defeated Him
The war of words between outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama and incoming President Donald Trump continued with Trump rejecting Obama’s claim that he could have defeated him in the November 8 presidential election if he had run against him. Trump, in a reply to the outgoing President’s claim, took to his twitter handle and wrote […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG