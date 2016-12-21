Noble: Payet Leaving Will Be A Huge Blow

West Ham captain Mark Noble is sure Dimitri Payet will not be leaving the club in the January transfer window.

The French midfielder has been linked with an exit, especially due to West Ham struggling to regain their form from last season, sitting 13th and five points from relegation.

And even though Payet has fuelled speculation of an exit, Noble is confident he’ll see out the rest of the season.

“You never know what happens in football. I’m pretty sure Dimi doesn’t want to come out and say too much,” Noble told Sky Sports News.

“I would be shocked to see him go before the end of January. I’m pretty sure it would have to be a healthy bid to get him away from us.

“Can we afford to lose him? No, not really, because he is one of the best players in the world at the minute.”

Payet – who has a contract at London Stadium until 2021 – has scored three times in 18 appearances in all competitions this season with seven assists, having contributed 15 goals and 17 assists in 2015-16.

