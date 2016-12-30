Nobody Short-changed Super Eagles, NFF Insists

As the debate over how much the Super Eagles were short-changed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) rages on, the football house has vehemently insisted that stories which were credited to a football website to that effect were false and fabricated.

According to the website, the NFF shortchanged players of the Super Eagles while doling out their win bonuses for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Algeria in Uyo back in November 2016.

The team’s administrator Dayo Enebi Achor, who wondered the lengths to which some would go to deflate the football house’s bubble, said: “That report is a fabrication. The estimate we sent to the government was for the sum of N1m for each player for a win. Nobody has been short-changed.

According to Achor, back in March, in Kaduna, the NFF had informed some members the technical crew, team skipper and assistant skipper, in stead of the team, to open bank accounts back in Nigeria, seeing as the NFF was no longer disposed to paying cash and dollars for home games and that the going bonuses for home games would be pegged at N1m.

“It was based on this that the players were paid the sum of N500,000 each for the draw against Egypt in Kaduna (2017 Cup of Nations qualifier, March 2016) and the sum of N1m each for the win against Tanzania in Uyo (2017 Cup of Nations qualifier, September 2016). Their camp allowance has also been paid in naira (N50,000 per day) since March 2016,” Achor disclosed.

Also, Achor confirmed that, for away matches games, the players are entitled to the sum of $5,000 at the official rate obtainable at the time of match.

“The NFF has not shortchanged the players. The match against Algeria was a home match. Whenever the win bonus for the match against Zambia in Ndola is being paid, it would be $5,000 per player at the official rate that obtained at the time the match was played,” he explained, hoping that the furore over the issue would be laid to rest.

