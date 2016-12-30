NOC AGM necessary for re-strategising, re-evaluation – Gumel – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NOC AGM necessary for re-strategising, re-evaluation – Gumel
Vanguard
The president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr Habu Gumel, has reiterated the desire of the committee to use its just concluded Annual General Meeting in Abuja to re-evaluate the performance of the nation's sport through the various sport …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG