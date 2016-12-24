Pages Navigation Menu

Nokia sued Apple, so Apple pulled all Nokia-owned Withings products

Posted on Dec 24, 2016

Just a few days after Nokia announced a series of lawsuits against the iEmpire, Apple seems to have tacitly agreed to engage in battle by pulling all Withings products from its digital shelves.

