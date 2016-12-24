Nokia sued Apple, so Apple pulled all Nokia-owned Withings products
Just a few days after Nokia announced a series of lawsuits against the iEmpire, Apple seems to have tacitly agreed to engage in battle by pulling all Withings products from its digital shelves.
The post Nokia sued Apple, so Apple pulled all Nokia-owned Withings products appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG