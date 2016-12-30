Nollywood actress Anita Joseph condemns celebrity marriage break up – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Nollywood actress Anita Joseph condemns celebrity marriage break up
NAIJ.COM
Unmarried Nollywood actress Anita Joseph says she is tired of buying aso ebi today and the marriage scatters tomorrow. The actress who is not happy with the rate of divorce in the industry gives free marriage counsel to those who are ready to marry.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG