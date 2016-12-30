Pages Navigation Menu

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph condemns celebrity marriage break up – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Unmarried Nollywood actress Anita Joseph says she is tired of buying aso ebi today and the marriage scatters tomorrow. The actress who is not happy with the rate of divorce in the industry gives free marriage counsel to those who are ready to marry.

