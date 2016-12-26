Pages Navigation Menu

Nollywood Actress Chacha Eke Welcomes New Baby

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

Congratulations are in order for popular Actress, Chacha Eke Faani. Chacha, who is married to Director, Austin Faani welcomed her new baby girl, Kairarachukwu Dior Faani yesterday, 25th December, 2016. An excited second time new dad, Austin gushed: Our Christmas Princess is here!!! Welcome to my home Kairarachukwu Dior Faani. My wife, your mother, is…

The post Nollywood Actress Chacha Eke Welcomes New Baby appeared first on The Herald Nigeria

