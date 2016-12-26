Nollywood Actress Chacha Eke Welcomes New Baby
Congratulations are in order for popular Actress, Chacha Eke Faani. Chacha, who is married to Director, Austin Faani welcomed her new baby girl, Kairarachukwu Dior Faani yesterday, 25th December, 2016. An excited second time new dad, Austin gushed: Our Christmas Princess is here!!! Welcome to my home Kairarachukwu Dior Faani. My wife, your mother, is…
