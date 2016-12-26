Nollywood Actress Chacha Eke Welcomes New Baby

Congratulations are in order for popular Actress, Chacha Eke Faani. Chacha, who is married to Director, Austin Faani welcomed her new baby girl, Kairarachukwu Dior Faani yesterday, 25th December, 2016. An excited second time new dad, Austin gushed: Our Christmas Princess is here!!! Welcome to my home Kairarachukwu Dior Faani. My wife, your mother, is…

The post Nollywood Actress Chacha Eke Welcomes New Baby appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

