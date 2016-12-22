Pages Navigation Menu

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele moves into new apartment (photos) – NAIJ.COM

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele moves into new apartment (photos)
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has moved into a new home and she is happy about it. The newly married comic actress shared photos of her relocation on SnapChat. Nollywood actress Funke Akindele moves into new apartment (photos).

