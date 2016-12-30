Pages Navigation Menu

Nollywood stars storm Calabar Carnival in military outfits

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment

Nollywood stars were not left out of the annual Calabar Carnival holding in Cross Rivers state. Stars including Bob Manuel, Shan George, Hilda Dokubo, the Aneke twins, Helen Paul and more light up the carnival in their marching military outfit. Checkout there fun moments below.  

