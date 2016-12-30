Nollywood stars storm Calabar Carnival in military outfits
Nollywood stars were not left out of the annual Calabar Carnival holding in Cross Rivers state. Stars including Bob Manuel, Shan George, Hilda Dokubo, the Aneke twins, Helen Paul and more light up the carnival in their marching military outfit. Checkout there fun moments below.
The post Nollywood stars storm Calabar Carnival in military outfits appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG