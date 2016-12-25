North Korean President Makes Citizens Worship His Grandma, Bans Christmas

The North Korean president, Kim Jong-un has placed a ban on Christmas and instead invented for himself and North Koreans a new celebration which involves his grandma, Kim Jong-suk. The North Korean President’s grandma who was born on Christmas eve of 1919 has been made to replace the original Christmas celebration. Jong-suk was before her…

The post North Korean President Makes Citizens Worship His Grandma, Bans Christmas appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

