Not so happy holidays for Qualcomm — chipmaker fined $854 million in South Korea

Google’s not the only tech giant accused of violating antitrust laws. Now, chipmaker Qualcomm is in hot water, too. The American company has been fined a whopping $854 million for allegedly breaking competition laws in South Korea.

The post Not so happy holidays for Qualcomm — chipmaker fined $854 million in South Korea appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

