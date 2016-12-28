Not so happy holidays for Qualcomm — chipmaker fined $854 million in South Korea
Google’s not the only tech giant accused of violating antitrust laws. Now, chipmaker Qualcomm is in hot water, too. The American company has been fined a whopping $854 million for allegedly breaking competition laws in South Korea.
