Notorious Criminal Who Joined Cult to Become a Millionaire Caught in Lagos (Photos)

A 27-year old self-confessed cultist, Chibuike Samuel Ibenye who said he joined Aiye secret cult to make quick money has been caught in Lagos state.

The man who joined Aiye secret cult against the wishes of his parents was paraded by the police after he was arrested with weapons such as guns, axes, cutlasses and live ammunition loaded in the vehicle for an operation in Isashi area of Lagos.

According to PM News, the criminal from Orlu in Imo State however realized he had been deceived by joining the cult, he attempted to leave but was told it was impossible or he will pay the price with his blood.

He said all the hopes to become rich and promises made to him before he was initiated turned out to be fake, instead they sent him for supremacy fight between the rival cults in the area.



“If by the Grace of God, I was freed, I will change my entire lifestyle and live responsibly because I have learnt my lesson,” he said.

Ibenye was arrested by the police with another member, Lekan Olawori after the police searched their vehicle and saw loads of weapons inside it.

They were initially arrested and suspected to be armed robbers but on further interrogation, it was discovered they are members of Aiye cult. At the police command, where they were paraded, the Commissioner of Police.

Mr Fatai Owoseni said they will be charged to court after investigation.