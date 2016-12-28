Pages Navigation Menu

NFP: Ananias Mathe should have gotten the death penalty – Independent Online

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


NFP: Ananias Mathe should have gotten the death penalty
Notorious prisoner and escape artist Ananias Mathe has died. File picture: Sizwe Ndingane/Independent Media. Durban – “Ananias Mathe should have got the death penalty long time ago,” the NFP said in a statement. NFP KwaZulu-Natal spokesman for …
