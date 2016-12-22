There is a now big problem when you login to Ultimate Cycler website

A participant of Ultimate Cycler has exposed a new flaw on the website of the Ponzi Scheme. writing on his blog alibabagist.com, the participants said there is a problem when you login.

Read what he wrote below:

Thankfully for those who invested into the Ultimate Cycler site, the ponzi scheme that crashed down for about two weeks or so is back.

The site was back to business at the late hours of yesterday. The site suffered a severe traffic surge that led to a number of webpage errors after users got to know about the information that the site is fully up and running.

Just this morning, I tried login in and I found out my account information has been changed, I was shocked, because I know it was impossible for that to happen.

I actually thought it was a mistake or maybe somebody was already logged in on my system, so I logged out, and I saw another information of another account holder. This dazzled me and it injected a dose of panic in panic. With me asking, what could be problem again?

So I contacted friends that I knew were also into the Ultimate Cycler network, and they noticed same undesirable occurance.

What could it be this time… Please log in to your Ultimate Cycler account and let’s know your observations by dropping a comment below.

