Nowhere To Hide: Police arrest Imo’s most wanted armed robber

After being on the run and evading the police for many months, one of the most notorious armed robbery kingpins in Imo State has been arrested.

Punch reports that Onuoha who is also known as Nwa Pastor, had been declared wanted over a series of robberies, murder and cult activities

It was gathered that Nwa Pastor had led his gang to unleash terror on the citizens of the state and beyond and was on top of the wanted list of criminals in the state for several months.

The 22-year-old Onuoha, according to the State Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu, was notorious for committing various heinous crimes ranging from armed robbery, murder, rape and involvement in cult activities.

Lakanu, while addressing newsmen, said that since Onuoha’s arrest on December 4, 2016, he has been giving useful information to the police about other members of his gang who have been terrorising the state.

Lakanu said Nwa Pastor was arrested at his hideout at the Nekede Mechanic Village by the beach following a tip-off.

