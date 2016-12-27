NPFL 2016/2017 season, LMC’s AGM kick off January 14

Enugu Rangers will begin their bid to retain their Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) title on January 15, but the first game of the new season between Kano Pillars and FC IfeanyiUbah will hold a day earlier, the League Management Company (LMC) has announced.

Rising from its annual general meeting at the weekend, the LMCV said the season would run for a six-month period, with July as the projected month of the end of the season.

Aside the opening game at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, on January 14, all the other teams would open their campaign on January 15 Pillars at various centres, the LMC said.

There are also some incentives for the teams as proposed by the LMC.

These include “₦500,000 for away wins, ₦200,000 for away draws and ₦250,000 for attracting above 5,000 fans at home games.

“There will also be ₦200,000 monthly for stadium maintenance, ₦100,000 for dressing three U-18 players on a matchday and one playing 15 minutes and ₦200,000 for dressing three U-18 players on a matchday with one playing at least 45 minutes.”

From the next season, the LMC will organise an Under-15 youth league among Premier League clubs in association with La Liga, the body said, adding that all these programmes would be taken care of by its extended revenue base.

It explained: “Major source of guaranteed revenues for the 2017 NPFL budget is broadcasting, league partners and savings from 2016, while forecasted revenues are from funds due from debtors, expected new sponsors and strategic partnerships.

“The AGM approved LMC’s proposal to start a Youth League (U15) among NPFL participating clubs in association with LaLiga in furtherance to the partnership agreement between the two leagues.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

