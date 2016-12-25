NPFL: Clubs to get N500, 000 for away wins next season

The 2017 NPFL season will be kicking off on Saturday, January 14, 2017, and is expected to end in July.

The League Management Company (LMC), have revealed that clubs will be given the sum of N55, 000 for away wins in the upcoming season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Ahead of the season, organisers of the NPFL announced that away wins will be rewarded with the sum of N500, 000, N200, 000 for away draws and N250, 000 for attracting over 5,000 home fans.

To encourage maintenance of home grounds, the LMC will be giving clubs the sum of N200,000 monthly.

Clubs that include three U-18 players and play one of them for 15 minutes will be getting the sum of N200,000 AND for dressing three U-18 youth players on match days and one playing 15 minutes.

Champions, Enugu Rangers, will begin their league title defence at home to Abia Warriors in the first Oriental Derby of the 2016/17 top-flight campaign.

The biggest pairing for Week One is the clash between Enyimba International FC and Sunshine Stars of Akure.

Match Day One Fixtures

Enyimba FC Vs Sunshine Stars

Kano Pillars Vs FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Enugu Rangers Vs Abia Warriors

MFM FC Vs Niger Tornadoes

Shooting Stars Vs Lobi Stars

ABS FC Vs Akwa United

Remo Stars Vs Plateau United

Katsina United Vs Gombe United

Rivers United Vs Elkanemi Warriors

Wikki Tourists Vs Nasarawa United.

