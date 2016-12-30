NPFL: LMC release official ball ahead of next season

The League Management Company (LMC) have released the official ball for the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The 2017 NPFL season will be kicking off on Saturday, January 14, 2017, and is expected to end in July .

Ahead of the new season, the LMC who are the organisers of the NPFL released photos of the official ball on their Twitter page.

The white ball has all the sponsors of the NPFL and the LMC inscribed in it.

Champions, Enugu Rangers, will begin their league title defence at home to Abia Warriors in the first Oriental Derby of the 2016/17 top-flight campaign.

The biggest pairing for Week One is the clash between Enyimba International FC and Sunshine Stars of Akure.

Match Day One Fixtures

Enyimba FC Vs Sunshine Stars

Kano Pillars Vs FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Enugu Rangers Vs Abia Warriors

MFM FC Vs Niger Tornadoes

Shooting Stars Vs Lobi Stars

ABS FC Vs Akwa United

Remo Stars Vs Plateau United

Katsina United Vs Gombe United

Rivers United Vs Elkanemi Warriors

Wikki Tourists Vs Nasarawa United.

