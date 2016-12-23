NPHCDA seeks sustainable funds to address poor health indices
AS a way of improving poor indices of the health sector, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, has set up a technical working committee to implement key recommendations by Stakeholders. The Committee was inaugurated at the end a workshop themed, ‘Sustainable Primary Health Care Financing’ Acting Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Emmanuel […]
