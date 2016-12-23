Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPHCDA seeks sustainable funds to address poor health indices

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

AS a way of improving poor indices of the health sector, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, has set up a technical working committee to implement key recommendations by Stakeholders. The Committee was inaugurated at the end a workshop themed, ‘Sustainable Primary Health Care Financing’ Acting Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Emmanuel […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post NPHCDA seeks sustainable funds to address poor health indices appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.