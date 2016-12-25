NSCDC arrest high tension cable vandals in Yobe
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp ( NSCDC), Yobe Command, said it had arrested six suspected vandals of high tension electricity cables in Goniri village of Gujba Local Government area of the state. The State Commandant, Dr. Muhammad Fari, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the suspects were arrested with […]
