Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSCDC arrest high tension cable vandals in Yobe

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp ( NSCDC), Yobe Command, said it had arrested six suspected vandals of high tension electricity cables in Goniri village of Gujba Local Government area of the state. The State Commandant, Dr. Muhammad Fari, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the suspects were arrested with […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post NSCDC arrest high tension cable vandals in Yobe appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.