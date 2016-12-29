NSCDC Parades 14 Suspected Thieves In Sokoto

The Sokoto State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence

Corps (NSCDC), on Thursday paraded no fewer than 14 suspected thieves

aged between 13 and 18 years who broke into some shops at the Sokoto

Central market.

Parading the suspects, the state commandant of NSCDC, Babangida

Abdullahi decried that the act was a shocking one that children with

very promising future chose to engage in crimes rather than embracing

lawful trades.

He noted that, 5 of the suspects were arrested on the night of Dec.24

after breaking into some shops, but could not get any money, while 9

others carried out same operation on the night of Dec.25, and carted

away with over a million naira and shoes worth ovder 1.3 million.

While stressing that, the suspects will soon be charged to court, the

commandant added that, they all confessed to committing the crime and

part of the stolen money and shoes were recovered from them.

Abdullahi who admonished criminals in the state to have a rethink and

learn trade that would be beneficial for themselves and the society,

further commended the Director-General of the market, Alhaji Abdullahi

Bafarawa, for deeming it fit to ensure that NSCDC outpost in the

markets remain on top of all situations within the market.

Earlier, the market Director-General, Abdullahi Bafarawa assured of

continuous partnership with the corps to make business activities at

the market more secure and safer.

Said Bafarawa, ”We will render any needed support to assist them to

function effectively at the market, to bolster buying and selling.

”On our own, we had recently effected repairs on the fence of the

market, with a view to reinforce security and keep criminals at bay.”

