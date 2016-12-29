NSE sustains growth on year end activities

Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) remained upbeat on Thursday with the All-Share Index improving by 0.35 per cent due to gains recorded by major petroleum equities. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index increased by 94.

