NSE transactions maintain positive trading – Vanguard
|
Naija247news
|
NSE transactions maintain positive trading
Vanguard
Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) resumed trading on Wednesday after the long holidays to mark the Yuletide still on a bullish trend with the market capitalisation growing by N69 billion. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the …
NSE index up 0.76% as UPL, UBN, NEM top gainers
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG